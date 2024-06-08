Biden apologises to Ukraine prez for delay in US military assistance

Paris, June 7
US President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly apologised to Ukraine for a monthslong congressional holdup in American military assistance that let Russia make gains on the battlefield.
Biden met in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who appealed for bipartisan US support going forward “like it was during World War II.”
“I apologise for those weeks of not knowing what's going to happen in terms of funding,” Biden said, referring to the six-month holdup by conservative Republicans in Congress to a $61 billion military aid package for Ukraine. Still, the Democratic president insisted that the American people were standing by Ukraine for the long haul. “We're still in. Completely. Thoroughly,” he said. — AP
