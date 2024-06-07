Biden apologises to Ukraine’s Zelenskyy for months-long holdup to weapons that let Russia make gains

AP

Paris, June 7

President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly apologised to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a months-long holdup in American military assistance that let Russia make gains on the battlefield.

Speaking in Paris, where they both attended ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Biden told Zelenskyy that, he apologised to the Ukrainian people for the weeks of not knowing if more assistance would come while Congress waited six months before sending Biden a USD 61 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

Still, Biden insisted that the American people were standing by Ukraine for the long-haul. “We’re still in. Completely. Thoroughly,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Joe Biden #Russia #Ukraine #United States of America USA #Zelenskyy