 Biden calls Russia's referendum 'sham', says US will never recognise annexation : The Tribune India

Biden calls Russia's referendum 'sham', says US will never recognise annexation

Will continue to support Ukrainian people and provide security assistance to help Ukraine, says President Biden

Biden calls Russia's referendum 'sham', says US will never recognise annexation

US President Joe Biden. ANI file

ANI

Washington, September 24

US President Joe Biden on Friday called Russia's referendum a "sham" and said that America would never recognise Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine.

"The United States will never recognise Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

This statement came after the four Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine began voting in referendums on joining Moscow, according to CNN, citing Russia's separatist leaders.

"We will work with our allies and partners to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia. The United States stands with our partners around the world -- and with every nation that respects the core tenets of the UN charter -- in rejecting whatever fabricated outcomes Russia will announce," Biden said as quoted in the statement.

US President further said that they will continue to support the Ukrainian people and provide security assistance to help Ukraine.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Biden rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russia's war on Ukraine at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Speaking at UNGA, he said, "Russia, invaded its neighbour, adding Moscow has "shamelessly violated" the core tenets of the United Nations charter.

The US president says Vladimir Putin has attempted to "erase a sovereign state from the map" and calls Russia's plan to organise "sham" referendums in parts of Ukraine it currently controls an "extremely significant violation of UN charter".

"Putin claims he had to act because Russia was threatened but no one threatened Russia and no one other than Russia sought conflict," said Biden.

He said that Putin has made nuclear threats against Europe, adding that Russia is calling up more soldiers to fight and the Kremlin is trying to annex parts of Ukraine.

"The world should see the outrageous acts for what they are," added Biden.

Biden said that Putin made nuclear threats against Europe, adding that Russia is calling up more soldiers to fight and the Kremlin is trying to annex parts of Ukraine."The world should see the outrageous acts for what they are," he said.

Putting the blame on Putin over the Ukrainian crisis, he said, "War chosen by one man (Russian President Vladimir Putin) to be very blunt." The US President said that Russia's war is about extinguishing Ukraine's right to "exist as a state, as a people", "plain and simple", before telling those at the UNGA that should "make your blood boil".

"Ukraine has the same rights that belong to every sovereign nation. We will stand in solidarity with Ukraine and against Russia's aggression, period. Just before he invaded, Putin asserted, and I quote, 'Ukraine was created by Russia' and never had quote 'real statehood'," said the US President.

He also expressed concerns over the mass grave recently uncovered in Izyum, which he said, "showed signs of torture. And now we see attacks on schools, railway stations, hospitals.. even more, horrifying evidence of Russia's war crimes." "Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe - that should make your blood run cold. That's why 141 nations in the General Assembly came together to unequivocally condemn Russia's war against Ukraine," added Biden.

He added that the US has personally marshalled "massive levels of security assistance, humanitarian aid and direct economic support" to Ukraine.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

In midnight hearing, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells Haryana to immediately remove blockade by farmers on national highway in Kurukshetra

2
Nation

How Ankita's FB friend from Jammu helped police nab BJP leader's son who 'tried to force her to have physical relations with customers'

3
Nation

Video: Uttarakhand BJP leader's son arrested for woman employee's murder; his resort bulldozed after protest

4
Himachal

Baddi unit caught making fake BP drug under Glenmark label

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

6
Punjab

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

7
Punjab

No cellphone, no X-ray at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala

8
Punjab

Two Jalandhar AAP MLAs 'court' controversy, apologise later

9
Punjab

Six Punjab officials may face harsh penalty in scholarship scam

10
Nation

Canada unable to check hate crime, says miffed MEA, issues advisory

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

War of words between Punjab governor and CM continues; governor writes to CM

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army personnel arrested from Arunachal

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...

Following assurance by govt of starting procurement process from today, BKU Charuni agrees to lift blockade

Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention

Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...

Watch: Owing to bad weather, Modi cancels visit to Himachal's Mandi; addresses BJYM rally virtually

Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...


Cities

View All

31 drug hotspots identified in Amritsar district, cops plan to nail traffickers

31 drug hotspots identified in Amritsar district, cops plan to nail traffickers

Firing at barber’s shop in Amritsar over old enmity, police book 2 persons

SGPC: No state law can infringe on Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925

Key accused who planted IED under car of SI arrested

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO flays BJP over ‘Operation Lotus’

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army personnel arrested from Arunachal

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

Public holiday declared in Chandigarh on Sept 26 on account of Agarsain Jayanti

Watch: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar trains hard under Yograj Singh, duo grooves to bhangra beats in some light-hearted moments

Freak mishap kills waste truck driver in Chandigarh

To cut queues, PGI mulls e-Sampark registrations

NIA arrests Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal, Bhupi Rana for conspiracies to commit terror acts

NIA arrests Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal, Bhupi Rana for conspiracies to commit terror acts

1984 anti-Sikh riots convict seeks suspension of sentence for liver, kidney transplant; Delhi HC seeks jail authority’s report

LG Saxena orders FIR against Delhi Jal Board, pvt bank officials over Rs 20 crore 'embezzlement'

M Srinivas appointed director of AIIMS-Delhi

Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

Misbehaviour with woman doctor: MLA apologises, PCMSA sticks to demand of FIR against vandals

Misbehaviour with woman doctor: MLA apologises, PCMSA sticks to demand of FIR against vandals

Two Jalandhar AAP MLAs 'court' controversy, apologise later

Incident exposed AAP’s real face, says BJP leader

15-year-old Hoshiarpur girl makes it to Punjab U-19 cricket team

5th man charged for conspiracy to kill Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar

Chaos rules city roads as kisan mela begins at PAU

Chaos rules city roads as kisan mela begins at PAU

CM Mann urges farmers to spend less on marriages

Crop diversification helps farmer raise cultivation area

Engineers' body raises red flag over illegal colonies, commercial buildings

Village civic bodies constitute dispute resolution committees

Patiala club poll: Row over ‘wrongful’ withdrawal of candidatures

Patiala club poll: Row over ‘wrongful’ withdrawal of candidatures

Rs 2K-cr fine for failure to treat waste: Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu blames shoddy tendering process

No cellphone, no X-ray at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala