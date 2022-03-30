Joe Biden earmarks $1.8 bn for Indo-Pacific strategy

Tribune News Service

NEW DELHI, MARCH 29

US President Joe Biden has proposed a hike in the defence budget by $ 37 billion, which includes $ 1.8 billion to support his Indo-Pacific strategy along with another $400 million to counter China's aggressive behaviour in the maritime domain.

“In the Indo-Pacific, America is strengthening its role and expanding its cooperation with longtime allies and partners, including new diplomatic, defence and security, critical and emerging technology and supply chain, and climate and global health initiatives, while supporting stronger ties between our European and Indo-Pacific allies,” said Biden.

The near-tripling of the outlay for the Indo-Pacific is primarily meant to build the capabilities of South East Asian nations engaged in disputes with China on claims of sovereignty in South and East China Sea.

