Biden finally hails Elon Musk amid tough Chinese EV competition

Biden’s acknowledgement came after Musk repeatedly complained about being ignored by his administration

Biden finally hails Elon Musk amid tough Chinese EV competition

Photo for representational purpose only.

San Francisco, February 9

In his first-ever public acknowledgement of Elon Musk-run Tesla’s contribution to the world of electric vehicles (EVs), US President Joe Biden has said that the country is building a reliable national public charging network to counter Chinese challenge in the EV market.

Biden’s acknowledgement came after Tesla CEO Musk repeatedly complained on Twitter about being ignored by his administration.

“From iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production to Tesla, our nation’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, to innovative younger companies, manufacturing is coming back to America after decades,” he said late on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the US President added: “China has been leading the electric vehicle race, but that’s about to change. We’re building a convenient, reliable, equitable national public charging network. It’ll make America more economically competitive and help us tackle the climate crisis at the same time”.

Musk replied to his tweet, just saying ‘Tesla’.

Last month, Musk said that Biden “is treating the American public like fools” after he met with executives from rival car companies General Motors and Ford Motor.

Biden invited GM CEO Mary Barra and Ford CEO Jim Farley to the White House along with other business leaders to discuss his administration’s $1.75 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ legislation, which was stalled in the evenly split Senate after US Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) refused to support the legislation.

The massive spending bill would bump up the $7,500 tax credit to $12,500 for union-made electric vehicles and would also make GM and Tesla eligible for the existing tax credit again after they hit the 200,000-vehicle limit for the credit.

Biden touted GM’s recent $7 billion investment in Michigan to ramp up electric vehicle production.

“Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before,” the president tweeted after the meeting, prompting the response from Musk that Biden was treating the American public “like fools”.

Musk also tweeted that “Biden is a damp (sock) puppet in human form” and “Starts with a T, Ends with an A, ESL in the middle.” It is not the first time that Musk took on Biden.

The electric vehicle pioneer said in September last year that the US administration was “maybe a little biased” and “seems to be controlled by unions.” 2021 was a breakthrough year for Tesla and for electric vehicles in general, as the EV maker ended the year with $5.5 billion in net income, compared to $721 million in 2020.

For the full year 2021, the company delivered 936,172 vehicles, just short of the promised 1 million vehicles but still an increase of 87 per cent over the previous year.

According to Gartner, six million electric cars (battery electric and plug-in hybrid) are likely to be shipped globally in 2022, up from 4 million in 2021.

With China imposing a mandate on automakers requiring that EVs make up 40 per cent of all sales by 2030 and automakers establishing new factories for manufacturing electric cars, Greater China will account for 46 per cent of global EV shipments in 2022. North America is expected to be the third highest region in shipments of EVs this year, Gartner said.

IANS

#elon musk #tesla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

2
Chandigarh

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu again leaves for Mata Vaishno Devi

4
Punjab Election

PM Modi to address election rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16, 17

5
Nation

47 more Major Generals approach AFT over getting lower remuneration than their juniors

6
Himachal

Shimla expansion draft proposes 4 satellite towns

7
Ludhiana

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

8
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu was apt choice for Punjab CM face: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

9
Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

10
Punjab

Punjab polls: Congress MP ‘Dimpa's' brother joins SAD

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Trending

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it
Trending

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%
Himachal

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Fest this year
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Festival this year

Top Stories

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...

BSF fires at Pakiatan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Datesheet to be released soon

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amid campaign, Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves for Vaishno Devi shrine again

Congress MP's brother Harpinder Singh Rajan joins SAD

Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Behbal Kalan Case: 2 ministers, 3 MLAs declared 'tankhaiya'

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Draft Electric Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh to be unveiled this week

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

Delhi HC grants two weeks to Centre to state stand on criminalising marital rape

Channi violates EC norms

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

Doaba's senior Dalit leader Avinash Chander in BJP fold

Constituency watch: Adampur

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains released after EC intervenes

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana will be developed as ‘textile hub’, Gobindgarh ‘steel city’: Narendra Modi

Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Simarjit Singh Bains released after 8 hours of questioning

‘NDA can ensure security, economic revival’: Capt Amarinder Singh

‘NDA can ensure security, economic revival’: Capt Amarinder Singh