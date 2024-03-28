Biden hails Indian crew for timely alert; 6 who fell from bridge presumed dead

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

All six workers missing after a Baltimore bridge collapse on Tuesday are presumed dead, even as US President Joe Biden and Baltimore Mayor Wes Moore praised the “all-Indian” crew of the cargo ship for the advance warning that helped save many lives before the ship rammed into a bridge pillar, bringing down the entire edifice.

As a result of the advanced “Mayday” warning by the ship’s crew, the police had reportedly halted all traffic before the bridge collapsed. Only eight workers repairing potholes were on the bridge at the time of the incident. All eight workers fell into the water. While two were rescued, the others are presumed dead.

“Personnel on board the ship were able to alert the Maryland Department of Transportation that they had lost control of their vessel, as you all know and have reported. As a result, the local authorities were able to close the bridge for traffic before it was struck, which undoubtedly saved lives,” Biden said.

“The ship issued a Mayday loss of power. The workers on the bridge halted traffic right before the impact. They saved lots of lives,” said Moore. As a result, there were no vehicles on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed, Moore added.

Col Roland L Butler Jr, superintendent for Maryland State Police, said on Tuesday evening that the search and rescue mission was transitioning to one of search and recovery. He said divers would return to the site at 6 am, when challenging overnight conditions were expected to improve.

In June, inspectors reportedly found a problem with the machinery of the said ship. But according to the shipping information system Equasis, a more recent examination of the ship, called the Dali, did not identify any deficiencies.

(With agency inputs)

