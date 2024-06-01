Biden: Israel has offered new deal to Hamas

PTI

Washington, May 31

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced that Israel has offered to Hamas, a three-step roadmap to enduring ceasefire in the region.

“Now after intensive diplomacy carried out by my team and my many conversations with leaders of Israel, Qatar and Egypt and other Middle Eastern countries, Israel has offered a comprehensive new proposal. It’s a roadmap to an enduring ceasefire and the release of all hostages,” Biden said at the White House.

