 Biden says he’s serious about pursuing prisoner exchange for WSJ reporter held in Russia : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Biden says he’s serious about pursuing prisoner exchange for WSJ reporter held in Russia

Biden says he’s serious about pursuing prisoner exchange for WSJ reporter held in Russia

Kremlin earlier this month suggested that it was open to a possible prisoner exchange that could involve Evan Gershkovich, but it underscored that such talks must be held out of the public eye

Biden says he’s serious about pursuing prisoner exchange for WSJ reporter held in Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden walks to attend a press conference in Helsinki, Finland, July 13, 2023. Reuters



Helsinki (Finland), July 13

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he’s serious about pursuing a prisoner exchange for a Wall Street Journal reporter who has been detained in Russia for more than 100 days.

The Kremlin earlier this month suggested that it was open to a possible prisoner exchange that could involve Evan Gershkovich, but it underscored that such talks must be held out of the public eye.

Speaking at a news conference in Helsinki, Finland, Biden made clear that the U.S. is interested.

“I’m serious on a prisoner exchange,” Biden said. “That process is underway.” Gershkovich was arrested on espionage charges in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip. He is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions. A Moscow court recently upheld a ruling to keep him in custody until Aug. 30.

Gershkovich and his employer deny the allegations, and the U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained. His arrest rattled journalists in Russia. Authorities there have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges. (AP)  

 

#Joe Biden #Russia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'Friendly' Pakistan opens headwork gates, allows flood water flow into its area

2
Himachal

16 houses collapse in Solan

3
Trending

A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you heartbroken

4
Chandigarh

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

5
Delhi

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

6
Punjab

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

7
Punjab

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab's Sangrur lead to chaos

8
Entertainment

When Preity Zinta was blamed for Suchitra's divorce with Shekhar Kapur

9
Himachal What Our Readers Say

No water supply for 3 days

10
Himachal

Charging station damaged, 15 e-buses non-functional

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

12 NDRF teams, equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and oth...

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Private establishments will be advised to work from home

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta

Argument on quantum of punishment to be heard on July 18

As Punjab grapples with flood fury, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

As Punjab faces flood situation, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

Chief Minister takes stock of flood situation in the affecte...

Relief work stepped up in flood-affected areas of Punjab, Haryana as weather improves

Rain fury: Relief work stepped up in flood-marooned areas of Punjab, Haryana

At many places, NGOs, locals and religious bodies have come ...


Cities

View All

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Water recedes in Ravi, Beas

Residents midnight call pays dividend, broken sewer pipes replaced with new

Pathetic parks: Company Garden in Amritsar cries for attention

Snapped Chd-P’kula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

MC plans 3-step solution to waterlogging

Avoid travel on Nada Sahib-Morni road: Police

Sec 43-B taps run muddy water

Sector 26 Market Committee office declared unsafe

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

CBI files supplementary charge sheet against 5 accused in Delhi excise policy case: Officials

Cooperative NCCF to sell tomatoes via mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at Rs 90/kg: Govt officials

Delhi: Water reaches Red Fort as Yamuna overflows

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

No end to miseries of flood-hit people

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 Jalandhar villages

Sans power, villagers sweat post rescue

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe

Losses huge, Patiala villagers blame poor rescue work

Losses huge, Patiala villagers blame poor rescue work

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

MC staff spray larvicide in Patiala

Choked sewers in Sirhind add to residents’ plight

Health advisory for flood-hit