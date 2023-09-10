 Biden says US-Vietnam relations evolved from ‘bitter past’ of Vietnam War : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Biden says US-Vietnam relations evolved from ‘bitter past’ of Vietnam War

Biden says US-Vietnam relations evolved from ‘bitter past’ of Vietnam War

Vietnam is elevating relations with US to level of a comprehensive strategic partner, Vietnam’s highest tier of international partnership

Biden says US-Vietnam relations evolved from ‘bitter past’ of Vietnam War

US President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, at the Communist Party of Vietnam Headquarters in Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 10, 2023. Reuters



Hanoi, September 10

President Joe Biden opened his first visit to Vietnam on Sunday saying the two nations have a chance to shape the Indo-Pacific for decades to come — evidence of how far the relationship has evolved from what Biden referred to as the “bitter past” of the Vietnam War that ended almost a half-century ago.

Vietnam is elevating relations with the US to the level of a comprehensive strategic partner, Vietnam’s highest tier of international partnership.

Biden, meeting with the country’s leaders, welcomed the move and said he hoped progress could be made on climate, the economy and other issues during his 24-hour visit to Hanoi.

“We can trace a 50-year arc of progress between our nations from conflict to normalisation to this new elevated status,” Biden said as he and Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, announced the new relationship status at party headquarters.

The US president, who has described himself as being part of the “Vietnam generation” although he did not serve in a war, called Vietnam “a friend, a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community”.

He noted that Vietnam War veterans such as John Kerry, Biden’s climate czar, and John McCain, the former Republican senator from Arizona, found ways to build a relationship with Vietnam after the war.

“Both men saw so clearly, as I and so many others did, how much we had to gain by working together to overcome a bitter past,” he said.

Trong pledged that his country will work hard to implement the agreement. “Only then can we say it is a success,” he pledged.

Biden earlier Sunday during a separate appearance with Trong had described the US and Vietnam as “critical partners at what I would argue is a very critical time”. Neither leader specifically discussed how China’s economic and geopolitical rise had contributed to their counties’ newfound partnership, yet it was hard to explain the mutual embrace without China’s regional influence.

Vietnam has been looking for a counterbalance to its relationships with other countries. It previously bestowed the same level of relations on China and Russia. Elevating the US to the same status suggests that Vietnam wants to hedge its friendships as US and European companies look for alternatives to Chinese factories.

With China’s economic slowdown and President Xi Jinping’s consolidation of political power, Biden sees an opportunity to bring more nations — including Vietnam and Cambodia — into America’s orbit.

Biden arrived in Vietnam on Sunday and was welcomed with a pomp-filled ceremony outside the mustard-coloured Presidential Palace. Scores of schoolchildren lined the steps waving small US and Vietnam flags and Biden watched from an elevated review stand as high-stepping members of the military marched past. He and Trong met afterward Communist Party headquarters.

Both expressed happiness over seeing each other again after last meeting some eight years ago in Washington, said Biden, who then was vice president.

Trong sought to flatter Biden, who faces persistent questions at home about being 80 years old and running for reelection next year.

“You have nary aged a day, and I would say you look even better than before,” Trong said. “I would say every feature of you Mr President is complementing your image.” Biden chuckled.

Biden was given five draft deferments and was exempted from military service because he had asthma as a teenager.

Earlier Sunday, Jon Finer, Biden’s chief deputy national security adviser, addressed reports that Vietnam was pursuing a deal to buy weapons from Russia, even as it sought deeper ties to the United States.

Finer acknowledged Vietnam’s lengthy military relationship with Russia and said the US continues to work with Vietnam and other countries with similar ties to Russia to try to limit their interactions with a nation the US accuses of committing war crimes and violating international law with its aggression in Ukraine.

US trade with Vietnam has already accelerated since 2019. But there are limits to how much further it can progress without improvements to the country’s infrastructure, its workers’ skills and its governance. Nor has increased trade automatically put the Vietnamese economy on an upward trajectory.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that the CEOs she talks with rank Vietnam highly as a place to diversify supply chains that before the pandemic had been overly dependent on China. Raimondo has been trying to broaden those supply chains through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, an initiative Biden launched last year.

“Whether it’s Vietnam or Malaysia, Indonesia, India, companies are really taking a hard look at those countries as places to do more business,” Raimondo said. “It is also true that they need to improve their workforce, housing, infrastructure and, I’d say, transparency in government operations.”

Vietnam’s economic growth slipped during the first three months of 2023. Its exporters faced higher costs and weaker demand as high inflation worldwide has hurt the market for consumer goods.

Still, US imports of Vietnamese goods have nearly doubled since 2019 to $127 billion annually, according to the Census Bureau. It is unlikely that Vietnam, with its population of 100 million, can match the scale of Chinese manufacturing. In 2022, China, with 1.4 billion people, exported four times as many goods to the US as did Vietnam.

There is also evidence that China is still central to the economies of many countries in the Indo-Pacific. A new analysis from the Peterson Institute of International Economics found that countries in IPEF received on average more than 30% of their imports from China and sent nearly 20% of their exports to China. This dependence has increased sharply since 2010.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan saw an opening to broaden the US relationship with Vietnam when one of its top officials, Lê Hoài Trung, visited Washington on June 29.

After talking with Trung, Sullivan walked back to his office and decided after consulting with his team to issue a letter to the Vietnamese government proposing that the two countries take their trade and diplomatic relations to the highest possible level, according to an administration official who insisted on anonymity to discuss the details.

Sullivan picked the issue back up on July 13 while traveling with Biden in Helsinki, speaking by phone with Trong, the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

At a fundraiser at a barn in Maine a few weeks later, Biden went public with the deal.

“I’ve gotten a call from the head of Vietnam, desperately wants to meet me when I go to the G20,” Biden said. “He wants to elevate us to a major partner, along with Russia and China. What do you think that’s about?” AP

#Joe Biden #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

2
India

Kerala red rice, Mumbai pao at Prez gala dinner

3
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

4
Comment

‘Saviour of Ladakh’, my grandfather

5
Punjab

Punjab to probe panchayat poll faux pas

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hints at probe against Raja Warring for getting buses assembled from Rajasthan

7
Punjab

PIMS Jalandhar mgmt fails to cough up Rs 63-crore fee, govt to file FIR

8
Himachal

Roads blocked, vegetables left to rot in fields, trucks

9
India

Millets' dishes to Kashmiri Kahwa: A wide spread for dinner hosted by President Murmu for G20 leaders

10
Punjab

XEN, 3 JEs suspended for bungling of funds

Don't Miss

View All
How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Top News

India vs Pakistan: Babar Azam wins toss, opt to bowl in Asia Cup clash

Asia Cup: Rain plays spoilsport again as India-Pakistan game taken to reserve day

India were 147 for two in 24.1 overs when rain lashed Premad...

PM Modi pushes for reforms in global bodies, says new realities should be reflected in new global structure

PM Modi pushes for reforms in global bodies, says new realities should be reflected in new global structure

Says it is nature's law that those who don't change with tim...

PM Modi meets Justin Trudeau, discusses full range of India-Canada ties

PM Modi conveys to Justin Trudeau country's strong concerns over anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada

Both sides will continue to look at expanding existing coope...

India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil

G20 Summit over, PM Modi hands over ceremonial gavel to Brazilian president

Brazil officially will take over the mantle of the presidenc...

PM Modi holds bilateral meets with French President Macron, German Chancellor Scholz, Canadian PM Trudeau

PM Modi holds bilateral meets with French President Macron, German Chancellor Scholz, Canadian PM Trudeau

Discusses full range of India-Canada ties across different s...


Cities

View All

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

National Lok Adalat resolves 19,833 cases

14 Benches settle 4,324 cases in Gurdaspur, Batala

Man loses Rs 11L to travel agents

Three held for running illegal liquor bottling plant near Khasa bus stand

Chandigarh readies draft to take over 200 acres of shamlat land

Chandigarh readies draft to take over 200 acres of shamlat land

Chock-a-block at counters during National Lok Adalat

Heavy school bags take a toll on students’ health

Haryana Govt pays its share for Metro DPR

Three nabbed with stolen heritage cannon

Eight minors apprehended for stabbing man to death in south Delhi

Eight minors apprehended for stabbing man to death in south Delhi

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

RRTS Corridor: NCRTC MD inspects construction works

Delhi woman found dead in Greater Noida

Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

Youth murdered after scuffle

Youth murdered after scuffle

Suicide by brothers: SAD leader seeks arrest of cop

PIMS Jalandhar mgmt fails to cough up Rs 63-crore fee, govt to file FIR

Commission asks Improvement Trust to refund Rs 71.72L to allottee

Lok Adalat settles 44,539 cases, awards Rs 65.53-cr relief

Two arrested with over 1-kg smuggled gold paste in Ludhiana

Two arrested with over 1-kg smuggled gold paste in Ludhiana

Patient's death after falling off a stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

DC office employees on 3-day pen-down strike from tomorrow

Lok adalat settles 36,113 cases; awards of over Rs 77 crore passed

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Dulay village boys clinch U-17 football title

Sextortion gang of three busted by Patiala police

Sextortion gang of three busted by Patiala police

National Lok Adalat: Over 16K cases settled in Patiala district

National Lok Adalat: 4,987 resolved in Fatehgarh Sahib

Patiala Admn bans weapons in hotels, marriage palaces