Joe Biden to 'appoint' Richard Verma to Intelligence Advisory Board

PTI

Washington, May 5

US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to appoint Indian-American lawyer diplomat Richard Verma, also a former US ambassador to India, as a member of his Intelligence Advisory Board.

The President's Intelligence Advisory Board is an independent element within his Executive Office. A White House statement said Biden has announced his intent to appoint Verma to his Intelligence Advisory Board. Verma, 53, is currently the general counsel and head of Global Public Policy for Mastercard. He oversees the company's law and policy functions in the US and around the world.