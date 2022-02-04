Biden urged to reject 'Jihadi' ally as Pak envoy

New Delhi, February 3
Indian Americans have urged US President Joe Biden to reject the appointment of Masood Khan as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US. The US has not approved his nomination for over 10 weeks amid allegations that he is a “Jihadi sympathiser” and if appointed, he will try to wreck India-US ties. “Masood is also a supporter of the Jamaat-e-Islami, which helped Pakistan carry out genocide against Bangladeshis in 1971,” said Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies. —
