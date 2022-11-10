 Biden's COP27, G20 plans: Talk to Xi, pressure Russia, contain North Korea : The Tribune India

Biden's COP27, G20 plans: Talk to Xi, pressure Russia, contain North Korea

US President will hold his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at G20

Biden's COP27, G20 plans: Talk to Xi, pressure Russia, contain North Korea

US President Joe Biden speaks at an event. AP/PTI file



Reuters

Washington, November 10

President Joe Biden starts a week-long trip to Egypt and Asia on Thursday to grapple with some of the United States' thorniest foreign policy issues, boosted by a better-than-expected showing by Democrats in the midterm elections.

Biden hops from an international climate summit in Egypt on Nov. 11 to an ASEAN meeting and the East Asia Summit in Cambodia on Nov. 12 and 13 to the annual gathering of the G20, or Group of 20 industrialized nations, in Indonesia from Nov. 14-16.

He'll hold his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20, where he hopes to explore Xi's "red lines", talk to allies about punishing Russia for its Ukraine invasion and discuss containing North Korea after a barrage of missile tests.

Here's what's on his agenda, according to senior administration officials:

COUNTERING CHINA

Biden told reporters on Wednesday his goal is to get a deeper understanding of Xi's priorities and concerns, in a meeting expected on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. He will also discuss the disputed island of Taiwan with Xi.

Biden said he wants to lay out "what each of our red lines are," understand what Xi believes to be in the national interest of China, discuss U.S. interests and "determine whether or not they conflict with one another."

Beijing and Washington have been working on an in-person meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office in January 2021, U.S. officials have said previously, even as they have talked on the phone and met virtually. There's still no public date or time for this meeting.

"The big question is... are the two leaders going to come in a sort of more conciliatory mode or sort of a more defiant one," said Matthew Goodman, senior vice president for economics at the Center for Strategic & International Studies.

"They've both gotten through their political events of the year," he said, referring to China's Party Congress and the U.S.

midterm elections, and could have more reason to try to find common ground than in the past.

Biden will also reaffirm America's commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, a rules-based international order in the South China Sea, and discuss trade and China's relationship with countries in the region.

Tensions have been high between the United States and China over Taiwan, particularly after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island earlier this year.

ISOLATING RUSSIA

Biden, facing new challenges in U.S. efforts to squeeze Russia's funding sources eight months into Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, plans to be "unapologetic" in his defense of Ukraine, and address the war's impact on energy and food security at the G20 meeting, the officials said.

On Wednesday, Biden said U.S. aid for Ukraine will continue uninterrupted and any territorial compromise between the two countries is up to Ukraine. Biden also said he hoped Russian President Vladimir Putin will be willing to talk about a potential prisoner swap to secure the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.

Putin will not attend the G20 summit in person but is due join one of the meetings virtually, an Indonesian government official said.

Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has said he would not take part if Putin does and was expected to join virtually.

NORTH KOREA CONTAINMENT

Biden will also meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol during the ASEAN summit in Cambodia on Nov. 13 to discuss how to stem North Korea's nuclear program, a White House official said.

They will address North Korea's "unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs," the official said.

CLIMATE CHANGE

In remarks on Nov. 11 at the COP27 summit in Egypt, Biden is expected to remind the 196 parties who signed on to the Paris Climate Agreement to keep their eyes on the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, senior administration officials said.

Biden is expected to discuss in a speech and bilateral meetings how Washington is partnering with developing countries to lower emissions by tapping into public and private partnerships, U.S. efforts to decarbonize sectors such as shipping and the pledge to lower methane emissions, the officials said.

HUMAN RIGHTS

During his visit to Egypt for COP27, Biden will have a bilateral meeting with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and "human rights will feature prominently in those discussions," administration officials said.

The U.S. has "raised repeated concerns" about jailed activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah, whose case has attracted global attention, with his health deteriorating during a 200-plus day hunger strike.

Biden will "continue to urge the Egyptian government to release political prisoners and undertake human rights related legal reforms," said one of the officials.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura

2
Jalandhar

Income tax raid held on premises of Jalandhar newspaper owner

3
Punjab

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claims responsibility for Sirsa Dera follower killing

4
Diaspora

Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years

5
Nation

Testimonies of 2 psychiatrists clinched Nirav Modi case: CBI

6
Chandigarh Projects Gathering Dust

8 years on, Chandigarh’s second food street fails to serve purpose

7
Ludhiana

Ludhiana ASI 'shoots himself dead' at police station

8
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

9
World

8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire

10
Himachal

Manali-Leh highway via Atal tunnel closed beyond Solang after fresh snow in Himachal

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024

COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024, says previously set goal of USD 100 billion per year not enough

Developing countries are pushing rich countries to agree to ...

Himachal Assembly polls: High blitz campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12

Himachal Assembly polls: Campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, almost...

T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat

T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat

England hammered India by 10 wickets, with Alex Hales and Jo...

9 Indians killed in Maldives fire

8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire

Nationalities of two other victims yet to be ascertained, 28...

India top priority for US, waiting period for US visa likely to fall by mid-2023: Official

India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official

Plan is to issue around one lakh visas every month, says US ...


Cities

View All

4 of Rinda-Landa module nabbed with ammunition

4 of Rinda-Landa module nabbed with ammunition

Railways earns Rs 3.30 crore from ticketless passengers

Observe every Friday as 'dry day' to contain dengue: Amritsar district admn

Sikhs part & parcel of British defence forces: UK Major General

Exhibition on 1984 anti-Sikh riots organised at GNDU

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

8 years on, Chandigarh’s second food street fails to serve purpose

8 years on, Chandigarh’s second food street fails to serve purpose

Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh seized at Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

Chandigarh's air quality drops to ‘very poor’

222 Chandigarh Housing Board flats ‘illegally occupied’

Sippy murder case: CBI refuses to give Kalyani Singh private data

Scuffle between two groups of students on JNU campus; 2 injured

Two students injured in scuffle on JNU campus

Delhi cops bust call centre duping people, 11 arrested

Delhi’s minimum temperature settles at 16.8 degrees Celsius; air quality ‘poor’

'Salt on wounds of Sikhs', says BJP after Congress names Jagdish Tytler on Delhi poll panel

Sukesh Chandrashekhar again writes to LG, seeks transfer to jail outside Delhi

IT raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner

Income tax raid held on premises of Jalandhar newspaper owner

Jalandhar AQI ‘very poor’, worst this season

Canada: Jalandhar’s Rajan Sawhney is Alberta’s Immigration Minister

Jalandhar MC collects Rs 27-crore property tax, hopes to achieve target

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Ludhiana ASI shoots himself dead inside thana’s ‘malkhana’

Ludhiana ASI 'shoots himself dead' at police station

Ludhiana: Most projects under Smart City Mission incomplete, MP holds review meeting

Poor air quality troubles residents in Ludhiana city areas

Ahmedgarh AQI reaches 395, season's worst

Air quality in Punjab sinks, triggers health concerns

Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

Air quality in Punjab sinks, triggers health concerns

AQI worsens in Patiala, health advisory issued

Patiala MC clears key development works worth Rs 6 crore for city

Patiala civic body staff seek salaries, stage protest