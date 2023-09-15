Biden’s son faces criminal charges

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was criminally charged on Thursday, after efforts to reach a plea deal failed, leading to the first-ever prosecution of a sitting president's child.

The indictment filed in a Delaware court with three criminal counts related to making false statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm and illegally possessing the firearm. Prosecutors accused him of lying about his use of narcotics when he purchased a Colt Cobra handgun in October 2018. — Reuters

#Joe Biden #United States of America USA