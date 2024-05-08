Biden’s xenophobia remarks regrettable: Japan to Washington

TOKYO, May 7
Japan has described as “regrettable” US President Joe Biden’s comment that “xenophobia” is stifling the Asian nation’s economic growth, the top government spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Last week Biden said “xenophobia” in economies from China to Japan and India was hobbling their growth.
“We lodged representations to the United States that the comment was not based on the correct understanding of Japan’s policy and regrettable,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a regular news conference. — Reuters
