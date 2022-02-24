Bill Gates applauds Indian vaccine makers

Washington, February 23

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has praised India for its vaccine-manufacturing prowess and applauded the efforts of the country's manufacturers for supplying affordable vaccines across the world.

Addressing a virtual roundtable on India-US Health Partnership organised by the Indian embassy on Tuesday, Gates noted that over the last year, India has delivered over 150 million doses of Covid vaccines to nearly 100 countries.

"At the same time, thanks to Indian vaccine manufacturers, almost every country in the world now is offering vaccines to protect children from diseases such pneumonia and rotavirus, which have been leading causes of child deaths for decades," Gates said. The roundtable was organised to bring together key stakeholders in India and US for leveraging the bilateral partnership to make affordable vaccines available to the world. — PTI

PPP’s Rehman Malik dies of Covid

Islamabad: Pakistan Peoples Party stalwart Rehman Malik (70), who was the Interior Minister when 10 LeT terrorists launched a brazen attack on Mumbai in 2008, died on Wednesday due to Covid complications. PTI

Rehman Malik

