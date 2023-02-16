Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Alabama, killing 2

Montgomery (US), February 16
A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday in Alabama, killing everyone on board, a spokesman for the Madison County sheriff’s office said.
“We have no survivors,” Investigator Brent Patterson said. “We have a crime scene here. We have it taped off.”
US military officials said two people on board were killed. An Army official said the helicopter, which was on a training mission, crashed around 3.30 pm local time and caught fire. The US officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an incident that was under investigation.
The UH-60 helicopter, more widely known as a Black Hawk, crashed northwest of Huntsville along Alabama Highway 53, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement.
Local news outlets showed large plumes of black smoke rising from the crash site. Multiple emergency response vehicles were on scene.
“I’m deeply saddened by the fatal helicopter crash that happened in Madison County today,” US Rep. Dale Strong said in a tweet. “My heart hurts for those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and for their families as they learn of this news.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
Tripura Assembly polls: Will Tipra Motha play a kingmaker in triangular contest?
Tribal vote holds the key as regional newbie Tipra Motha dem...
Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night
The accused knew that his and Nikki Yadav's chat was big evi...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...