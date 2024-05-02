Blocking Mount Fuji view to tame unruly tourists

ANI

Fujikawaguchiko (Japan): Fujikawaguchiko has had enough of tourists. Known for scenic photo spots that offer a near-perfect shot of Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji, the town on Tuesday began constructing a large black screen on a sidewalk to block the view of the mountain. The reason: misbehaving foreign tourists. “Kawaguchiko is a town built on tourism, but there are many things about tourists’ manners that are worrying,” said Michie Motomochi, owner of a cafe. AP

5 dead, ‘Harry Potter castle’ ravaged in attack

Odesa (Ukraine): A Russian missile assault on the Black Sea port city of Odesa left at least five dead and over 30 wounded, CNN reported. A video footage, released by Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, shows the harrowing moment when bomblets erupted in quick succession near the seafront, unleashing devastation. Among the structures ravaged was an educational institution referred to as the “Harry Potter castle” due to its striking resemblance to the iconic Scottish architectural style.

