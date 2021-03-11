Blue Plaque honour for Naoroji's London home

PTI

London: The south London home where Dadabhai Naoroji, a prominent member of the Indian freedom struggle and Britain's first Indian parliamentarian, lived for around eight years at the end of the 19th century has been honoured with a commemorative Blue Plaque. PTI

9 dead, 600 rescued in Seoul after record rain

Seoul: Record-breaking rain in Seoul, the capital city of South Korea, caused flooding and resulted in heavy loss. At least nine were dead, 17 others were injured. Over 600 people were displaced after 2,682 buildings and apartments were flooded. More than 20,000 livestock died, and crops about 325 times the soccer field was damaged. ANI

Indian envoy flags off I-Day campaign in UK

London: At an Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Sujit Ghosh, acting Indian High Commissioner to the UK, called upon the diaspora to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign this weekend in the run up to India’s Independence Day celebrations on Monday. The event was attended by leading diaspora representatives, parliamentarians and philanthropists.