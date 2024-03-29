Board interviews crew of crippled ship

PTI

New York, March 28

US authorities have begun interviewing personnel, including Indian crew members, onboard the crippled container ship 'Dali' that collided against a key bridge in Baltimore this week.

The 2.6-km-long, four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River, came crashing down after the 984-foot ship collided against it.

Shipping company Synergy Group, which manages the Singapore-flagged 'DALI', said in a statement on Thursday that the US agency National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) boarded the vessel on Wednesday and collected documents, voyage data recorder extracts, and other evidence as part of their investigation.

“The NTSB also began interviewing crew members. We will continue to cooperate with investigators throughout this process,” Synergy said.

DALI’s owners Grace Ocean Pte Ltd and Synergy had confirmed the safety of all crew members and two pilots aboard the vessel.

They, however, reported one minor injury and said the injured crew member had been treated and discharged from the hospital.

“One of the crew members who was injured returned to the vessel on Wednesday after being treated,” Synergy said.

The ship managers have activated their mental health team to provide trauma counselling for crew members feeling distressed, and that service will continue.

The Ministry of External Affairs said there were 20 Indians onboard the cargo ship and the Indian Embassy is in close touch with them and the local authorities.

