Body of missing Australian man found inside crocodile

IANS
Canberra, May 3
The body of a man who went missing in Australia's Queensland state while fishing with his friends, was found inside a crocodile, a media report said on Wednesday.
The 65-year-old victim, Kevin Darmody, was last seen at Kennedy's Bend -- a well-known saltwater crocodile habitat in a remote part of northern Queensland -- on April 30, said the BBC report.
After a two-day search of the area, the police on Monday euthanised two large crocodiles, which measured 4.1m and 2.8m in length. The crocodiles were shot dead in an area about 1.5 km from where Darmody was last seen. Human remains were found inside only one of the reptiles, but wildlife officers believe both were involved in the incident.
Although the body is yet be formally identified, the police have said that it was a "tragic ending" to the search for Darmody, who was an experienced fisherman.
Crocodiles are common in Australia's tropical north, but attacks are rare, the BBC reported.
Darmody's death is the 13th fatal attack in Queensland since record-keeping began in 1985.
