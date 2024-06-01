 Boeing counts down again to its first astronaut launch on a long-delayed test flight for NASA : The Tribune India

Boeing counts down again to its first astronaut launch on a long-delayed test flight for NASA

NASA wants a backup to SpaceX, which has been flying astronauts for four years

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is prepared for another launch attempt of two astronauts aboard Boeings Starliner-1 Crew Flight Test (CFT) on a mission to the International Space Station, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, May 31, 2024. Reuters



AP

Cape Canaveral, June 1

Boeing took another crack Saturday at launching astronauts for the first time aboard its new space capsule, after a delay for leak checks and rocket repairs.

The company's Starliner capsule was due to rocket away at midday with a pair of test pilots to the International Space Station for a weeklong stay.

The test drive should have happened years ago. But problems kept piling up, most recently a leak that went unnoticed until the first launch attempt with a crew in early May.

NASA wants a backup to SpaceX, which has been flying astronauts for four years.

United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket is providing the lift from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

