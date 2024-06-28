Bolivian army general held over coup attempt

La Paz, June 27

Calm returned to Bolivia’s capital on Thursday after troops led by a top general stormed the presidential palace, then quickly retreated, tumultuous scenes that threatened to pitch the long-troubled South American democracy into chaos.

The nation of 12 million watched in shock and bewilderment on Wednesday as Bolivian military forces appeared to turn on the government of President Luis Arce, seizing control of the capital’s main square and unleashing tear gas on protesters who flooded the streets.

The country’s army chief, Gen Juan Jose Zuniga, addressed TV reporters from the palace, vowing to “restore democracy,” and free political prisoners. Authorities swiftly arrested Zuniga. — AP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #United States of America USA