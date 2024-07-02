Bolivian president staged ‘self-coup’, claims Evo Morales

La Paz, July 1
Former President Evo Morales on Monday accused his political ally-turned-rival President Luis Arce of deceiving Bolivians by staging a “self-coup” last week to earn political points among the electorate, marking a sharp downturn in an already fraught relationship.
Morales was initially among the country’s most powerful voices to say the approximately 200 members of the military who marched on Bolivia’s government palace alongside armoured vehicles on Wednesday had attempted a “coup d’état”.
He called for “all those involved in this riot to be arrested and tried”. But on Monday, Morales joined others who contend Arce himself orchestrated the incident in an attempt to win the sympathy of Bolivians at a time when his popularity is extremely low.
Arce “disrespected the truth, deceived us, lied, not only to the Bolivian people but to the whole world”, Morales said. Morales also called for an independent probe into the matter. — AP
