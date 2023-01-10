Bolsonaro backers storm govt offices in Brazil

Rio de Janerio, January 9

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital on Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows and invaded all three buildings, which were believed to be largely vacant and sit on Brasilia’s vast Three Powers Square.

President Lula promised to bring those responsible for the violence to justice, after demonstrators broke windows and furniture, destroyed art work and stole guns and artifacts.

In a news conference from Sao Paulo state, Lula said Bolsonaro had encouraged the uprising by those he termed “fascist fanatics”, and he read a freshly signed decree for the federal government to take control of security in the federal district.

“There is no precedent for what they did and these people need to be punished,” Lula said. TV channel Globo News showed protesters wearing the green and yellow colors of the national flag that also have come to symbolize the nation’s conservative movement, and were adopted by Bolsonaro’s suppoerters.

The incident recalled the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Political analysts have warned for months that a similar storming was a possibility in Brazil, given that Bolsonaro has sown doubt about the reliability of the nation's electronic voting system — without any evidence.

Brazilian soldiers backed by police dismantled a camp of supporters of Bolsonaro in the capital a day after rioters launched the attack on state institutions.

Police fired tear gas to try to regain control of the buildings. About 6:30 p.m. local time (4:30 pm EST), less than four hours after the storming, security forces were shown on television backing protesters away from the Supreme Court and marching them down. — AP

Respect democracy Deeply concerned about the rioting. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support. — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Democracy assaulted It is an assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support. — Joe Biden, US President Escaped the rule Peaceful demonstrations are part of democracy. However, depredations and invasions of public buildings today escaped the rule. — Jair Bolsonaro, former Brazil President

