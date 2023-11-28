Booker for Irish author Paul Lynch’s ‘Prophet Song’

london: Irish author Paul Lynch's "Prophet Song" was named the winner of the Booker Prize 2023, beating London-based Indian-origin author Chetna Maroo's debut novel "Western Lane", at a ceremony in London. Lynch, 46, won for his novel presenting a dystopian vision of Ireland in the grips of totalitarianism, something the author describes as "an attempt at radical empathy". Set in Dublin, "Prophet Song" tells the story of a family grappling with a terrifying new world in which the democratic norms they are used to begin to disappear. pti

Dutch museum sends Crimean treasures to Kyiv

the hague: Historical treasures that were stored for years at an Amsterdam museum during an ownership dispute sparked by Russia's annexation of Crimea have been safely transported to Ukraine, the museum announced on Monday. Their transport ends a nearly decade-long legal tug-of-war over the artifacts including a solid gold Scythian helmet from the 4th century BC and a golden neck ornament from the second century AD that weighs more than a kilogram (two pounds). AP

