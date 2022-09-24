Booker Prize winner of 'Wolf Hall' fame dies at 70

London, September 23
Hilary Mantel, the best-selling British author of the award-winning "Wolf Hall" Tudor trilogy, died on Thursday. She was 70.
"Wolf Hall", published in 2009, and its sequel "Bring Up the Bodies", released three years later, both won the Booker Prize, an unprecedented win for two books in the same trilogy and making Mantel the first woman to win the award twice.
The final in the series, "The Mirror & the Light", was published in March 2020 and long-listed for the Booker Prize. It won the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction in 2021, an award she also won for "Wolf Hall".
"It is with great sadness that HarperCollins announces that bestselling author Dame Hilary Mantel DBE died peacefully, surrounded by close family and friends," a statement on the website of her publisher 4th Estate Books, owned by HarperCollins, said.
"Hilary will always be remembered as a truly original writer," it said. — Reuters
