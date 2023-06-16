Boris ‘deliberately’ misled House over lockdown breaches

London, June 15
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliberately and repeatedly misled Parliament when he denied knowledge of Covid law-breaching parties in Downing Street, a cross-party parliamentary panel said on Thursday in its damning report into the Partygate scandal.
The Commons Privileges Committee released its final report into the Partygate scandal days after Johnson, 58, resigned from Parliament as a MP, accusing the members of the committee of a “witch-hunt” against him.
Finding him in breach of the Commons rules, the committee was also highly critical of his attacks on its integrity and recommended a suspension of 90 days from Parliament had he not resigned.
“We have concluded above that in deliberately misleading the House Mr Johnson committed a serious contempt. The contempt was all the more serious because it was committed by the Prime Minister, the most senior member of the government,” the Privileges Committee report said. — PTI
It’s a lie: ex-PM
This report is a charade. The committee now says that I deliberately misled the House. This is rubbish. It is a lie. — Boris Johnson, former UK Prime Minister
