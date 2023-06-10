 Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament : The Tribune India

Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary inquiry looking into whether he misled the House of Commons about lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic

Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

Boris Johnson. Reuters file



PTI

London, June 10

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson has shocked the nation by abruptly quitting as a member of Parliament after being told by a parliamentary committee that he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament over lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street during his premiership.

Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary inquiry looking into whether he misled the House of Commons about lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johnson's decision came on Friday as he received a confidential letter from the MP-led privileges committee over the crucial matter.

Johnson accused the Commons inquiry of attempting to "drive me out".

In a statement, he said: "They have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons."

Earlier on Friday, he received a copy of the yet-to-be-published report, which he claimed was "riddled with inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice".

In evidence given to the Privileges Committee in March, Johnson admitted misleading Parliament, but denied doing it on purpose.

He said social distancing had not been "perfect" at gatherings in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns.

But he said they were "essential" work events, which he claimed were allowed.

He insisted the guidelines - as he understood them - were followed at all times.

Announcing he would step down, Johnson issued a lengthy statement in which he said: "I did not lie, and I believe that in their hearts the committee know it."      

"They know perfectly well that when I spoke in the Commons I was saying what I believed sincerely to be true and what I had been briefed to say, like any other minister," he said.

Johnson said he corrected the record as soon as possible, and claimed committee members "know that".

He said the "current prime minister and then occupant of the same building, Rishi Sunak" also believed they were "working lawfully together".

Johnson condemned the committee as a "kangaroo court", and claimed that its "purpose from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts".

Johnson's departure from political life comes less than four years after he won an 80-seat political majority and nine months after he stood down as prime minister after a police fine for breaking his own Covid rules.

In his statement, Johnson hit out at political enemies for targeting him after he was shown the privileges committee findings against him earlier this week.

"It is very sad to be leaving Parliament – at least for now – but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by [the Labour MP] Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias," he said.

The resignation will trigger an immediate by-election in Johnson's Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

It was the second in a day for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after Nadine Dorries resigned as MP for Mid Bedfordshire after her inclusion on Johnson's peerage list was blocked.

Labour sources view both the seats as winnable. 

#England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

2
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Bank manager found hanging from ceiling

3
Nation

Mumbai murder accused, victim were married; he claims she committed suicide: Cops

4
Nation

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

5
Punjab

Punjab to construct high-security digital jail near Ludhiana

6
Health

Safe diabetes pill, metformin, reduces long Covid risk by 40 per cent, finds study

7
Haryana

Fissures in BJP-JJP Haryana alliance? After 4 Independent MLAs, Gopal Kanda also meets BJP’s Biplab Deb

8
Punjab

Punjab govt to provide 2.77 lakh jobs in private sector to state youth: CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Punjab

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers' protest continues for second day

10
Delhi

Youth stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Nand Nagri, video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Top News

Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy likely to intensify further

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours

Then it will move gradually north-northwestwards in the next...

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector

At around 4 am, BSF troops deployed at the border report Ind...

Special court declares Devas Multimedia CEO a fugitive economic offender

Special court declares Devas Multimedia CEO a fugitive economic offender

He is one of the nine accused in a Prevention of Money Laund...

Indian-American sues boat captain, resort for allegedly causing wife's death

Indian-American sues boat captain, resort for allegedly causing wife's death

Srinivasrao Alaparthi files a lawsuit against the boat capta...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

'Dhadis', SGPC on warpath over hours of performance at Akal Takht

Minister inspects Sewa Kendra in Amritsar

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs in Amritsar sector

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

Sikh marriages to be registered under Anand Act in Chandigarh

PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi’s Dwarka

85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi's Dwarka

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

Man 'cheated' 50 women over 20 years using matrimonial app

Two criminals associated with Bishnoi-Nehra gang arrested

Gurugram-based firm director held

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

Seechewal urges officials to expedite waste disposal system

Woman gets life in dowry death case

5 of gang arrested for snatching, theft

Gang of thieves busted, one held

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

Rs 100 cr high-security digital jail to come up near Ludhiana: CM Bhagwant Mann

5 African inmates booked after clash in women’s jail

Drug peddlers exchange gunfire with police; 1 held

Covid warrior’s kin gets Rs 50L compensation

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

NHM funds not stopped by Centre, Punjab shut scheme itself: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

National Lok Adalat on September 9

Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

2 held with poppy husk