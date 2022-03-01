Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 1

Dramatic footage shows a brave Ukrainian man stopping a Russian tank with his bare hands in the streets of northern Ukraine’s Bakhmach. The powerful video was shared by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The video is said to have been filmed in Bakhmach, north-east of Kyiv on the third day of the Russian invasion.

It shows the unidentified man putting his hands on the tank in an attempt to obstruct the path of the Russian military.

He pushed the massive Russian tank backwards with the force of his body-weight until it slowed and stopped.

Following this, the man fell on his knees as locals rushed towards him.

The tank was reportedly a part of a Russian convoy passing through the town of Bakhmach on Saturday.

