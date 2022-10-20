Braverman resigns as UK Home Secy over 'mistake', blow to PM Liz Truss

PTI

London, October 19

Indian-origin British Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned on Wednesday after a “mistake” in using her private email for ministerial communication, in the latest blow to embattled PM Liz Truss who faces significant discontent among Conservative lawmakers over her botched economic plan.

Braverman was appointed Home Secretary 43 days ago when Truss took charge at 10 Downing Street. Her exit followed a face-to-face meeting with Truss earlier on Wednesday and posted her resignation letter on her Twitter handle. “I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign,” the 42-year-old barrister said.

Braverman said she “sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague... as you know, the document was a draft written ministerial statement about migration, due for publication imminently”.

Grant Shapps, who was a major backer of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak during the Tory leadership contest, is likely to be the new Home Secretary, according to BBC.

Shapps was fired from his role as Transport Secretary by Truss when she became PM and was replaced by Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Her resignation comes days after she caused a stir with her “concerns” over what she feared could be an “open borders” approach in the ongoing trade talks with India. Addressing a Diwali event here on Tuesday evening, Braverman said that the UK was “eager” to secure a trade deal with India to boost both economies and that Brexit had meant that Britain no longer had a Eurocentric mindset towards trade or visas.