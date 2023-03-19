Braverman to visit Rwanda to discuss migration partnership

British Interior Minister Suella Braverman is set to visit Rwanda to discuss an agreement where Britain will relocate migrants who arrive without permission, as she doubles down on a plan that has been mired in legal challenges and controversy
Britain last year agreed to send tens of thousands of migrants more than 6,400 km away to Rwanda as part of a 120 million pound deal, though no flights have taken off as opponents challenge the policy in courts. Reuters
