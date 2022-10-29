Break-in at Pelosi's home, husband hurt

Washington, October 28

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home early on Friday and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.

Paul was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their home on Friday, according to the sources. Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body.

The intruder who attacked Pelosi's husband in the San Francisco home confronted him shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?,” said sources.

The attack was not random and the assailant has been arrested. Paul was being treated by doctors for bruises and severe swelling.

Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said Paul was expected to make recovery fully. — AP