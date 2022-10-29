Break-in at Pelosi's home, husband hurt

Washington, October 28
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home early on Friday and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.
Paul was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their home on Friday, according to the sources. Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body.
The intruder who attacked Pelosi's husband in the San Francisco home confronted him shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?,” said sources.
The attack was not random and the assailant has been arrested. Paul was being treated by doctors for bruises and severe swelling.
Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said Paul was expected to make recovery fully. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister
The govt on Friday notified rules under which it would set u...
Social media platforms turning into potent instruments in ‘toolkit’ of terror groups, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi
Was addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-...
Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh
Political slugfest around Yamuna crisis/frothing in Delhi am...
Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs
The senior AAP leader plays the audio tape at a press confer...