Britain defers plan to restrict graduate visas

London, May 23
The UK's Graduate Route scheme popular with Indian students as a post-study work offer is safe for now as the government announced on Thursday that it will be kept “under review”. Also, it set out proposals to crack down on student visas to ensure they aren't used as a “gateway to immigration”.
The measures followed the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealing a 10 per cent fall in net migration, welcomed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the first official day of his campaign for a general election now set for July 4.
“Since I became the PM, net migration has fallen by 10 per cent. The plan is working. Let's stick with it,” he said. The Home Office pointed to a 25 per cent drop in visa applications.
