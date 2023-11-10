Britain to add India to its list of safe states

PTI

London, November 9

The British government has tabled plans to add India to an expanded list of safe states, which would speed up the process of returning Indians who travel from the country illegally and rule out their chance of seeking asylum in Britain. Draft legislation laid in the House of Commons on Wednesday includes India and Georgia as the countries to be added to the list.

The UK Home Office said the move was aimed at strengthening the country's immigration system and help prevent abuse by people making unfounded protection claims.

“We must stop people making dangerous and illegal journeys to the United Kingdom from fundamentally safe countries,” said UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

The move is in line with measures to meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's pledge to “stop the boats” of migrants landing on the country's shores illegally after making precarious journeys across the English Channel.

The Home Office said that Indian and Georgian small boat arrivals have increased over the last year.

