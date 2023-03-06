Britain’s 1st woman Sikh Member of Parliament Preet Kaur Gill threatened

PTI

London, March 5

Britain’s first female Sikh Member of Parliament, Preet Kaur Gill, said she was forced to bolster her security after receiving a “direct threat” by email asking her to “watch your back”.

Gill, 50, is the Opposition Labour MP for Birmingham, Edgbaston, and a frontbench politician as the shadow secretary of state for international development.

She told GB News on Saturday that she worried for her family’s safety as she went about her regular duties as an MP, holding “surgery” meetings with her local constituents.

“It was very direct. It is a worry because I’m with my daughters in the constituency all the time. My family lives there. It really puts into context the kind of job that you do,” she told the channel.

“As a woman, when you put yourself forward and you want to address injustices and you care about issues that affect your constituents, you’re then faced with people that think it’s OK to say this sort of stuff to you. I could not believe that this person used their place of work email to make that threat,” she said.