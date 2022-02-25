Britain's spy chief claims intelligence scoop on Putin's invasion of Ukraine

For months, U.S. and British ministers and Western security sources had warned that Russia could invade Ukraine

Britain's spy chief claims intelligence scoop on Putin's invasion of Ukraine

For months, U.S. and British ministers and Western security sources had warned that Russia could invade Ukraine. Reuters

London, February 25

Spies in the United States and Britain scored an intelligence scoop by uncovering Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to order the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, Britain's foreign spy chief said.

Putin used an early morning address to the nation on Feb. 24 to order "a special military operation" against Ukraine just three days after recognising two Russian-backed rebel regions of Ukraine.

For months, U.S. and British ministers and Western security sources had warned that Russia could invade Ukraine. They stepped up warnings that an invasion was imminent in the weeks and days ahead of Putin's declaration.

Ahead of the Russian invasion, Moscow repeatedly dismissed those claims as anti-Russian hysteria or disinformation designed to tempt Putin into a war.

"U.S. and UK intelligence communities uncovered Putin's plans for Ukraine," Richard Moore, the chief of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, said on Twitter.

"We exposed his attempts to engineer 'false flag', fake attacks to justify his invasion," Moore said. "This attack was long planned, unprovoked, cruel aggression." Moore, though, did not give any sense of where the intelligence had come from.

Such was the concern over Putin's intentions in recent weeks that snippets of U.S. and British intelligence were released into the public domain as part of an attempt to deter an invasion and caution allies about a possible war.

U.S. and British intelligence including maps of the expected invasion's course, details on Russian military numbers, formations, intent and posture, and even dates for a possible invasion, were put into the public domain.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeatedly cited intelligence when issuing warnings about Russia.

Putin said he ordered "a special military operation" to protect people, including Russian citizens, subjected to "genocide" in Ukraine - an accusation the West calls baseless propaganda.

Spies spoke of how Putin had changed in recent years.

"Putin has gone through the looking glass," former MI6 chief Alex Younger told the BBC. "I think he has changed." "He is isolated, badly advised and in a state of a sort of messianic certainty, dangerously combined with a high degree of frustration," Younger said.

WATCHING PUTIN

CIA Director William Burns, a former ambassador to Moscow who speaks Russian, told the Wall Street Journal on Dec. 6 that he did not know if Putin, Russia's paramount leader since 1999, had made up his mind to invade.

Burns said he had been sent to Moscow by President Joe Biden in November to convey directly to Putin the concerns about the military build up around Ukraine and to warn of economic sanctions if there was an invasion.

"There are lots of things that are possible, as I have learned the hard way over the years in watching Vladimir Putin - most of my white hair came from the two tours that I spent in Russia, particularly when I was ambassador," Burns said.

"It is always very difficult to gauge, you know, Putin's intent," Burns told the Journal.

MI6, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and their eavesdropping partners - GCHQ and the NSA - have a mixed record on spying on the Soviet Union and then post-Soviet Russia, according to public records.

In Soviet times, Moscow was extremely difficult for the CIA and MI6 to work in, and both agencies lacked sources for considerable periods.

Moscow was able to steal nuclear secrets from the Manhattan Project and British intelligence was, for a time, riddled with KGB double agents.

Few spies predicted the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, and spy agencies largely failed to foresee - or failed to escalate a warning to political leaders - about Putin's abrupt annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The apparent prescience of British and American spies on Putin's invasion of Ukraine contrasts sharply with the faulty intelligence which was used to justify the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Before that war, President George W. Bush said that intelligence gathered by the United States and others left no doubt that Iraq was concealing what he intimated were weapons of mass destruction. No such weapons were found.

#russiaukraineconflict

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

2
World

US will be involved if Putin moves into NATO countries: Biden

3
Punjab

Nervous Congress tries to keep flock together in Punjab

4
Chandigarh

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

5
Punjab

Road rage case: Trouble for Navjot Sidhu as SC asks him to respond to plea to enlarge scope of review petition

6
Punjab

Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail

7
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

8
Punjab

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

9
Punjab

Shipments on hold due to Ukraine crisis, exporters in Punjab fear losses

10
Nation

Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety

Don't Miss

View All
We may have 30 seconds of flashback on our life before our eyes as we die: Study
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

Video: 500 Indian students hiding in basement in Ukraine amid war
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: Expert
Ludhiana

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today
Chandigarh

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Acting on typo, West Bengal Governor summons Assembly at 2 am
Nation

Acting on typo, West Bengal Governor summons Assembly at 2 am

Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles photo dump? Watch to know
Entertainment

Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles "photo dump"? Watch to know

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans
World

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'

Top Stories

Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails

Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed

Air India planning to operate 2 flights to Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians

The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...

MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine

MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine

Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...

Cities

View All

Ukraine crisis: Parents appeal to Indian government for safe evacuation of their children

Ukraine crisis: Parents appeal to Indian government for safe evacuation of their children

53 Congress councillors seek removal of Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Only 24 transgenders voted in Amritsar, Tarn Taran districts

Contesting an election not as costly as layman thinks

Celebrated Punjabi folk singer Amarjit Gurdaspuri dies at 92

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

130 regular power staffers behind ‘sabotage’ in Chandigarh: Probe

Chandigarh blackout: 130 regular power staffers behind 'sabotage', says UT probe

High Court raps Chandigarh Administration, says it bent before power employees' union

After green & blue waste bins, now black and red in Chandigarh

Focus on pending projects, Chandigarh Health Department told

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Night curfew to be lifted in Delhi, schools to do away with hybrid mode, open from April 1

Night curfew to be lifted in Delhi; schools to do away with hybrid mode, open from April 1

Union Law Secretary among four judicial officers appointed judges of Delhi High Court

CBI arrests DDA assistant director in bribery case

Doctors can form start-ups, new ICMR policy unveiled

Supreme Court: Government hasn't honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee

Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee as schools reopen in Punjab

AAP workers guarding EVMs 24x7 in Jalandhar

13 fresh cases surface in Jalandhar district

Garhshankar: Dhamai village youth Taranvir stuck in Ukraine, family worried

Karuna Raju takes stock of security at strong rooms

Ludhiana: Minor rape victim’s kin hold protest, allege police inaction

Ludhiana: Minor rape victim's kin hold protest, allege police inaction

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

Ludhiana: 26% eligible population still hesitant to take second Covid jab

Covid: 9 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Seek assistance of DFO for effective implementation of NGT orders: Court

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity

Patiala: Sena Medal to martyr Lance Naik Salim Khan on March 4

Students remember Group Capt Cheema

Patiala: Rajindra Hospital parking contractor 'fleeces' motorists