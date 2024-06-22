 Britain's wealthiest family Hindujas 'appalled' by Swiss court's jail term order; file appeal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Britain's wealthiest family Hindujas 'appalled' by Swiss court's jail term order; file appeal

Britain's wealthiest family Hindujas 'appalled' by Swiss court's jail term order; file appeal

In a statement issued on behalf of the family, lawyers from Switzerland stressed their clients had been acquitted of all human trafficking charges

Britain's wealthiest family Hindujas 'appalled' by Swiss court's jail term order; file appeal

Namrata and Ajay Hinduja. Photo: Facebook/NamrataHinduja



PTI

London, June 22

Britain's wealthiest family, the Hindujas, have said they were “appalled” by a Swiss court's ruling of jail terms for some members and have filed an appeal in a higher court challenging the verdict finding them guilty of exploiting vulnerable domestic workers from India at their villa in Geneva.

In a statement issued on behalf of the family on Friday, lawyers from Switzerland stressed their clients – Prakash and Kamal Hinduja, both in their 70s and their son Ajay and his wife Namrata – had been acquitted of all human trafficking charges.

They also dismissed media reports that any members of the family faced detention after court reports from Geneva said the four were sentenced to between four and four-and-a-half years in prison.

“Our clients have been acquitted of all human trafficking charges. We are appalled and disappointed by the rest of the decision made in this court of first instance, and we have, of course, filed an appeal to the higher court, thereby making this part of the judgement not effective,” reads the statement signed by lawyers Yael Hayat and Robert Assael and Roman Jordan.

“Under Swiss law, the presumption of innocence is paramount till a final judgement by the highest adjudicating authority is enforced. Contrary to some media reports, there is no effective detention for any members of the family,” they said.

The lawyers also pointed out that “it should also be recalled that the plaintiffs in this case had withdrawn their respective complaints after declaring to the court that they had never intended to be involved in such proceedings”.

“The family has full faith in the judicial process and remains confident that the truth will prevail,” they conclude.

The statement followed a hearing in the Swiss city of Geneva after prosecutors opened the case for alleged illegal activity, including exploitation, human trafficking and violation of Switzerland's labour laws.

The family members were accused of seizing the workers' passports, barring them from leaving the villa and forcing them to work very long hours for a pittance in Switzerland, among other things.

Some workers allegedly spoke only Hindi and were paid their wages in rupees in banks back in India that they could not access.

During the trial, prosecutors alleged the family spent more on their dog than on their servants.

The family's legal team had countered the allegations and told the court the staff were treated respectfully and provided with accommodation.

According to ‘The Sunday Times Rich List' released last month, the UK-based Hinduja family once again emerged as the country's richest, with wealth estimated at around GBP 37.196 billion.

They saw this tally increase over the previous year in the wake of the opening of the brand-new luxury OWO Raffles Hotel in the heart of London.

The UK-based family's group of companies, headed by chairman G P Hinduja, operates in 48 countries and across several sectors – automotive, oil and specialty chemicals, banking and finance, IT, cyber security, healthcare, trading, infrastructure project development, media and entertainment, power, and real estate.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London #Switzerland


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

23-member team to lead AAP campaign, face of campaign CM to canvass closer to polls

2
India

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

3
India

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

4
Haryana

Election Commission to update voters’ list in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra

5
Jalandhar

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

6
India

When a speech translation led to war of words between Nehru, Harivansh Rai Bachchan

7
Entertainment

Actor Pavithra Gowda had beaten up Renukaswamy with slippers, police say in remand note

8
Chandigarh

Bank guard shoots dead 28-year-old in Majra following altercation

9
Comment THE GREAT GAME

Why Delhi is shaken and stirred

10
Chandigarh

3 shot at in a group clash over power outage in Mohali’s Kailon village

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...

Canada stumbles over question on how Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, accounts frozen before his death is now being honoured

Canada stumbles over question on how Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, accounts frozen before his death is now being honoured

The minister even did not comment on why Nijjar was on the n...

Violence breaks out in Jodhpur over construction of shops in Idgah; 40 detained

Violence breaks out in Jodhpur over construction of shops in Idgah; 40 detained

A huge police force was deployed on Saturday to avert any un...

Government trying to do 'damage control': Congress on implementation of law to curb exam irregularities

Government trying to do 'damage control': Congress on implementation of law to curb exam irregularities

Jairam Ramesh says 'the Bill received the President's assent...

SC yet again refuses to defer NEET counselling

Supreme Court yet again refuses to defer NEET counselling

10-yr jail, Rs 1 cr fine: Paper leak law notified


Cities

View All

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

Yoga Day celebrated with zeal, fervour at different venues in Amritsar

Stagnant sewer water outside market near Golden Temple irks traders, visitors

Galliara around Golden Temple suffers from lack of timely maintenance, repairs

Work on restaurant-on-wheels underway at Amritsar railway station

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Chandigarh Congress protests NEET irregularities

Chandigarh MC notice to religious places: AAP, Congress playing with sentiments, says BJP

Mohali: Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

2 teenagers dead in northwest Delhi brawl

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Atishi begins indefinite fast over water crisis in Capital

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

Jalandhar West bypoll: 14 candidates file nominations on last day

DIG warns of action against drug smugglers

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Farmers protest at Ladhowal toll plaza brings cheers for commuters

Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

3 held with drugs, cash in cordon & search operations

Police freeze drug smugglers’ property worth Rs 48 lakh

Power theft dents exchequer by ~1,800 cr a year

Punjab: Power theft dents exchequer by Rs 1,800 cr a year