British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

London, February 2
A footage has emerged of the moment a plane landing was aborted in high winds at UK's Heathrow Airport. The plane almost fliped over as pilots attempt to land during Storm Corrie. The pilot then made the decision to abort, before successfully landing the plane at the second attempt.
According to Sky News, the jet arrived from Aberdeen at around 10:50 am on Monday but the pilot abandoned the scheduled landing as the aircraft was buffeted by strong winds caused by Storm Corrie.
A video footage showed the plane beginning a bumpy ascent before the right wing lifts into the air, sending the aircraft careening down the runway at a dramatic angle.
NEAR MISS: A British Airways airplane almost crashed on landing at Heathrow Airport on Monday as high winds from Storm Corrie battered the runway. The pilot was able to safely land on a second attempt. pic.twitter.com/zQLcTz90ek— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 1, 2022
