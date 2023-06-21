British MPs clear ‘partygate’ report

PTI

London, June 20

British MPs have voted overwhelmingly to approve a damning House of Commons committee report that found former Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament about Covid lockdown law-breaching parties at Downing Street.

The 59-year-old, whose exit from 10 Downing Street last year had been hastened by the ‘partygate’ scandal, had repeatedly denied the allegations when asked about them in the Commons.

He will lose the privilege of special access to Parliament accorded to former MPs in the country.