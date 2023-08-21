 British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies and attempted murders of 6 : The Tribune India

  • World
  • British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies and attempted murders of 6

British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies and attempted murders of 6

‘You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies’, the judge said

British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies and attempted murders of 6

A mugshot of Lucy Letby, who was sentenced for the murder of seven babies. Cheshire Constabulary/Handout via Reuters



PTI

London, August 21

Nurse Lucy Letby was on Monday sentenced to a whole-life term by a UK court for killing seven babies and attempting to murder at least six others while working at a hospital in northern England.

Justice James Goss removed any early release provisions from the whole-life sentence, saying the seriousness of her crimes meant that the 33-year-old will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Letby was last week found guilty of the murder of seven newborn babies and also found guilty of seven counts of attempted murder relating to six other babies.

In his sentencing remarks, Justice Goss said the nurse had acted in "gross breach of trust” and with “premeditation, calculation and cunning” as he handed down the tough custodial sentence at Manchester Crown Court.

"You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies and in gross breach of the trust that all citizens place in those who work in the medical and caring professions,” the judge said.

"The babies you harmed were born prematurely and some were at risk of not surviving but in each case you deliberately harmed them, intending to kill them,” he said.

On Friday, a jury at the same court had handed down a guilty verdict at the end of a 10-month trial, following which Indian-origin consultant paediatrician Dr Ravi Jayaram spoke out about the alarms he and his colleagues had raised at the Countess of Chester Hospital – where the nurse committed the crimes between 2015 and 2016 at its neonatal unit.

"I do genuinely believe that there are four or five babies who could be going to school now who aren't," Dr Jayaram said after the verdict.

Letby enhanced the anguish of the parents whose babies were murdered or attacked by refusing to attend her sentencing.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the nurse as "cowardly" for this, adding that his government is looking at changing the law to compel guilty criminals to face their victims after being found guilty.

"I think, like everyone reading about this, it's just shocking and harrowing. Now, I think it's cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims and hear first-hand the impact that their crimes have had on them and their families and loved ones,” said Sunak.

"We are looking and have been at changing the law to make sure that that happens, and that's something that we'll bring forward in due course," he said.  

#England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

2
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

3
Diaspora

Kabaddi tournament Derby: 2 gangs clash 'using swords' in UK; terrified spectators run for life in panic, 3 hurt

4
Punjab

Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected

5
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala called 'terrorist' by policeman in Jharkhand, draws flak on social media; video surfaces

6
Himachal

Met warns of heavy rain in Himachal for 3 days from Tuesday

7
Nation

Donald Trump rakes up India tax issue, says would impose reciprocal tax if voted to power

8
Nation

Congress questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunny Deol's bungalow in less than 24 hours

9
Nation

Bank to auction Sunny Deol's Juhu villa on August 25 to recover Rs 56 cr

10
Chandigarh

No end to misery from heavy rain in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Top News

Delhi officer, accused of ‘raping’ minor, arrested along with wife

Delhi officer, accused of ‘raping’ minor, arrested along with wife

Girl was staying with the accused, a family friend whom she ...

Farmer killed, seven cops injured during protest in Sangrur

Farmer killed, seven cops injured during protest in Sangrur

Protesters were demanding financial aid to flood-affected fa...

10 people trapped in Himachal’s Mandi dam due to rise in water level rescued

10 people trapped at Kol dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi rescued

They were stuck in a boat at the dam’s reservoir due to a ri...

Sunny Deol offers to settle bank loans dues, auction threat of property stays

Rs 56 crore dues: Sunny Deol offers to settle bank loans, auction threat of property stays

Had not taken physical possession of property, says bank on ...

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

The accused allegedly repeatedly raped the victim between 20...


Cities

View All

BSF, Punjab Police nab 2 Pakistani smugglers, seize 30kg drugs near border in Ferozepur sector

BSF, Punjab Police nab 2 Pakistani smugglers, seize 30kg drugs near border in Ferozepur sector

Monsoon fury: 3 dozen Tarn Taran, Fazilka villages hit by fresh breaches; 70,000 affected so far

Motive was carjacking, not kidnapping, say Amritsar police

Breach widens in Tarn Taran, 20K acres in 19 villages under water

Sikh bodies seek withdrawal of passport for travel to Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor

Pink bollworm attacks cotton, Agri Dept on toes

Pink bollworm attacks cotton in Bathinda, Agri Dept on toes

Bathinda: 3 of family robbed at knifepoint

Audit report exposes ‘unrealistic estimates’ for housing works in Chandigarh

Audit report exposes ‘unrealistic estimates’ for housing works in Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes slow on health infrastructure

15-year-old boy electrocuted at Nayagaon

No end to misery from heavy rain in Chandigarh

Three staffers of Kajheri hotel held for trafficking, girl rescued

Delhi officer, accused of ‘raping’ minor, arrested along with wife

Delhi officer, accused of ‘raping’ minor, arrested along with wife

Gurugram: Snake charmers arrested for robbing people at traffic signals

Faridabad: 8-year-old boy stuck in society elevator for two hours; starts doing homework to stay calm

All temporary employees of MCD will be regularised: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

Suicide case: Scribe’s kin protest police inaction, block highway

Suicide case: Scribe’s kin protest police inaction, block highway

Two held for murder, snatching

Pathankot land scam: Revenue officials, police were ‘hand in glove’ with mining mafia

Jalandhar: In tents for 40 days, kids bear the brunt

Hoshiarpur: Words don’t match your actions, Mehtabpur youth tells BJP leaders

Posh Sec 39 areas in state of neglect

Posh Sec 39 areas in state of neglect

3 robbers barge into house, thrash 70-yr-old woman

Fire breaks out at footwear shop

Open House: What else can be done by the Municipal Corporation to improve sanitary conditions in the city?

Bittu distributes assistive aids to differently abled at camp

Nabha villagers go marathon way to keep youngsters away from drugs

Nabha villagers go marathon way to keep youngsters away from drugs

Musical programme concludes in Patiala

Dialectical behaviour therapy effective in overcoming suicidal thoughts: Study

Punjab Rice millers meet Chief Minister, raise issues faced by industry