British PM Rishi Sunak stirs khichdi with NGO volunteers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

British PM Rishi Sunak actively participated in preparing vegan khichdi — a nutritious, cost-effective meal — that is distributed around the world by Go Dharmic, an NGO.

In addition to cutting vegetables and stirring the hot meal in the kitchen in London, Sunak interacted with Go Dharmic assembling food parcels. In November 2023 on the occasion of Diwali, he awarded Go Dharmic founders Hanuman Dass and Sheena Randerwala the Points of Light award.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #Rishi Sunak