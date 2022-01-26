British police begin probe into PM's lockdown parties

London, January 25

The British police said on Tuesday they had opened an investigation into possible Covid lockdown breaches at Boris Johnson’s Downing Street office and residence, the latest blow to a prime minister facing growing calls to resign.

Johnson is fighting for his political life after allegations that he and staff partied at the heart of the British government in breach of rules they had themselves imposed to fight the Covid pandemic. Revelations of revelry including boozy parties in Downing Street, suitcases of supermarket alcohol, a broken children’s swing, a wine fridge and jokes by staff about how to present such parties to reporters, have hammered Johnson’s ratings.

ITV reported on Monday that Johnson and his now wife Carrie had attended a surprise party of up to 30 people for his birthday in the Cabinet Room at No. 10 Downing Street on June 19, 2020, when indoor gatherings were banned. Johnson’s office described the alleged party as a brief gathering by a group of staff to wish happy birthday to the PM. Meanwhile, Denmark has announced removal of all curbs by this month. In Israel, a government panel has recommended offering a fourth vaccine dose. — Agencies

Israel mulls 4th dose

A government advisory panel in Israel has recommended offering fourth Covid vaccine dose to all adults. But the condition is that at least five months must have passed since the third dose or recovery from the illness, the Health Ministry has said.