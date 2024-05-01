British police officer faces terror charge for showing support for Hamas on WhatsApp

AP

London, May 1

A British police officer is facing terror charges for showing support for Hamas on WhatsApp, a police watchdog said on Wednesday.

West Yorkshire constable Mohammed Adil shared images supporting Hamas, which is banned and designated a terror group in the UK, Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

Adil faces two counts of publishing an image in support of a proscribed organisation in violation of the Terrorism Act.

He allegedly shared the images on WhatsApp in October and November.

Adil has been suspended by the West Yorkshire force. He is scheduled to appear Thursday at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #Hamas #London #WhatsApp