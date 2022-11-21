 British schoolgirl who joined IS likely trafficking victim, her lawyer tells London court : The Tribune India

British schoolgirl who joined IS likely trafficking victim, her lawyer tells London court

In Syria, she married an IS fighter and gave birth to three children, all of whom died as infants

British schoolgirl who joined IS likely trafficking victim, her lawyer tells London court

Renu Begum, sister of teenage British girl Shamima Begum, holds a photo of her sister Shamima Begum, in London, on February 22, 2015. Reuters File



Reuters

London, November 21

A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State (IS) is challenging the UK government's decision to take away her citizenship, with her lawyers telling a London court that she was likely “a child victim of trafficking”.

Shamima Begum left London in 2015 aged 15 and travelled with two school friends to Syria, where she married an IS fighter and gave birth to three children, all of whom died as infants.

She was stripped of her British citizenship on national security grounds in 2019, shortly after she was found in a detention camp in Syria.

Begum, now 23, is appealing against that decision at a five-day hearing at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission, a specialist tribunal which hears appeals against decisions to remove citizenship on national security grounds.

Samantha Knights, representing Begum, said on Monday that the decision to remove her British citizenship made Begum "effectively an exile for life".

"This case concerns a British child aged 15 who was persuaded, influenced and affected with her friends by a determined and effective ISIS propaganda machine," she said, using another acronym for the militant Islamist group.

Begum’s lawyers said in written arguments that the British Home Office (interior ministry) had revoked her citizenship "without seeking to investigate and determine, still less consider, whether she was a child victim of trafficking".

They also argued there was overwhelming evidence that Begum was "recruited, transported, transferred, harboured and received in Syria for the purposes of sexual exploitation".

But lawyers representing the Home Office said Begum's case was about national security rather than trafficking.

James Eadie, representing the British government, said in written arguments that Begum had aligned with IS and stayed in Syria for four years until 2019.

Eadie said Begum left IS territory "only as the caliphate collapsed", adding: "Even at that stage, the evidence demonstrates that she left only for safety and not because of a genuine disengagement from the group."

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

2
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

3
Nation

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

4
Delhi

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

5
Impact Feature

Is the Big Eyes Coin Pre-sale the Safety Blanket Investors Need Amid Solana and Crono’s Huge Losses During the Crypto Crash?

6
Punjab

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's killing: Sixth shooter arrested after encounter in Jaipur

7
FIFA 2022

Fugitive Zakir Naik invited by Qatar to give talks during FIFA World Cup

8
Nation

CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves

9
Impact Feature

Could VeChain, BNB, and Big Eyes Coin Be Heading Into Another Bullish?

10
Nation

Candid Rahul: As a kid he asked Sonia if he was good looking, this is what she told him

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Top News

High alert in Tamil Nadu after Mangaluru blast accused's Coimbatore connection

Mangaluru blast accused 'inspired' by global terror outfit; bomb-making materials found from his house

The 24-year old was carrying the improvised explosive device...

Congress to file review petition in Supreme Court on release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

Congress to seek review of Supreme Court order on release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

The review will be sought in the next few days, says a party...

Police interrogating man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maharashtra Governor Koshyari be shifted out of state

Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maharashtra Governor Koshyari be shifted out of state

Governor Koshyari on Saturday said Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahar...

2 killed as goods train derails in Odisha

3 killed, 7 injured as goods train derails in Odisha; railway minister, CM announce ex-gratia

East Coast Railway officials say the accident took place at ...


Cities

View All

MC lags in revenue recovery targets

Amritsar MC lags in revenue recovery targets

Amritsar Civic body not collecting sewer charges from builders: AAP leader

Giani Ranjit Singh reinstated as Patna Sahib jathedar

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami objects to Haryana Speaker's demand, presses Punjab's claim over Chandigarh

Gang involved in looting petrol pumps busted in Tarn Taran dist

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

Unoccupied Sec-24 Chandigarh Mayor’s house to get ~6.64L facelift

Unoccupied Sector-24 Chandigarh Mayor's house to get Rs 6.64L facelift

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

25-year-old in police net for strangulating girl in Chandigarh's Burail

Terror funding: Cops scour Panjab University student's mobile record

Same-day discharge of patients getting stent 'saves' 100 bed days: PGI study

Shradha murder: Police move application for conducting Aaftab Poonawala's polygraph test

Shradha murder: Police move application for conducting Aaftab Poonawala's polygraph test

Manish Sisodia launches AAP's 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' campaign for MCD poll

2 Delhi residents burnt to death as car catches fire after hitting tractor on Yamuna Expressway

BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling tickets for MCD polls, Kejriwal’s party terms it fake

Police conduct fresh searches across Delhi, Gurugram in Shradha Walker murder case

Jalandhar cloth merchant murder: 3 arrested from UP’s Bahraich

Jalandhar cloth merchant murder: 3 arrested from UP’s Bahraich

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch from Kapurthala Chowk to HMV College

Nurmahal NC president finally calls trust-vote meeting on Nov 23

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

Ludhiana Civic body fails to shift stray cattle to shelters

Two murder suspects land in police net in Ludhiana

2 persons rescued from kidnapper’s clutches by Samrala police

Cop shoots off letter to Punjab DGP

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Bar Council puts Patiala lawyers on notice

Helpline for mishap victims to get relief launched by Patiala DC

Patiala: BKU leaders observe fast unto death