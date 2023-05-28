British suspect who crashed car into Downing Street gates arrested again

London, May 27
A man who was taken into custody after his car crashed into the gates of the British Prime Minister’s residence in central London was released in that case — but then immediately rearrested on charges of making indecent images of children, police said on Saturday.
The 43-year-old suspect was arrested for the unrelated offense shortly after he was released pending further investigation into the crash, the Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.
The collision on Thursday outside the Prime Minister’s official residence and offices at 10 Downing St. set off an intense security response.
Authorities said the incident wasn’t believed to be terror-related. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and criminal damage.
No one was injured.
The man will appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Saturday in relation to the unrelated charge of making indecent images of children. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott
Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...
In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building
PM Modi will inaugurate it on Sunday
Pictures: Police detain farm leaders in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
'Some Khap leaders, including Hardeep Ahlawat and Mahender N...
Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit
Shrinivas scaled the Mount Everest on May 19 but told his wi...