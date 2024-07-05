Britons vote in poll expected to propel Labour Party to power

London, July 4

Britons were voting on Thursday in a parliamentary election that is expected to bring Keir Starmer’s Labour Party to power, sweeping away Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives after 14 often turbulent years.

Opinion polls put Starmer’s centre-left party on course for a landslide victory but also suggest many voters simply want change after a period of infighting and turmoil under the Conservatives that led to five prime ministers in eight years.

This means Starmer, a 61-year-old former human rights lawyer, could take office with one of the biggest to-do lists in British history but without a groundswell of support or the financial resources to tackle it.

“Today, Britain can begin a new chapter,” Starmer told voters in a statement on Thursday. “We cannot afford five more years under the Conservatives. But change will only happen if you vote Labour.” The country’s 40,000 polling stations opened at 0600 GMT.

Sunak, 44, voted early with his wife, Akshata Murty, in the electoral district of Richmond in northern England that he represents in parliament. Starmer cast his ballot around 0830 GMT with his wife in his north London constituency.

Having called the election months earlier than expected, Sunak has in recent weeks abandoned his call for a fifth consecutive Conservative victory, switching instead to warning of the dangers of an unchallenged Labour Party in parliament.

Sunak issued a fresh rallying cry to voters for election day, saying a Labour government would hike taxes, hamper economic recovery and leave Britain more vulnerable at a time of geopolitical tension, charges Labour deny.

“They will do lasting damage to our country and our economy - just like they did the last time they were in power,” Sunak said on Thursday. “Don’t let that happen.” Voting ends at 10 p.m. (2100 GMT) when an exit poll will give the first indication of the outcome. Detailed official results are expected in the early hours of Friday. — Reuters

PUNISHING GOVT?

If the opinion polls are correct, Britain will follow other European countries in punishing their governments after a cost of living crisis that stemmed from the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Unlike France, it looks set to move to the centre left and not further right.

LABOUR’S PM PICK

Keir Starmer, former chief prosecutor of England and Wales, took over Labour from veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn after it suffered its worst defeat for 84 years in 2019, and dragged it back to the centre.

TRUMP ALLY

The unexpected arrival of Nigel Farage, a close ally of US ex-President Donald Trump, to lead the right-wing Reform UK has eaten into the Conservatives’ vote, while the centrist Liberal Democrats are predicted to fare well in the party’s affluent heartlands in southern England.

