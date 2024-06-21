Brother of Imran’s close aide abducted

PTI

Lahore, June 20

A brother of the former chief of staff of jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been abducted by unidentified men in Lahore, the police said on Thursday.

According to an FIR registered at the Kahna police station, Ghulam Shabbir, elder brother of Shahbaz Gill, was abducted after he left his house in Lahore a few days ago. Shabbir’s son Bilal Abdullah suspected that his father might have been picked up by personnel of intelligence agencies.

#Imran Khan #Lahore #Pakistan