Brother succeeds Sheikh Mohd as new UAE President

New Delhi, May 14
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was appointed President of the United Arab Emirates by the country’s seven sheikhdoms which met on Saturday.
Known as MbZ, the 61-year-old is credited with several foreign policy interventions that made the UAE a key regional player. He was also instrumental in forging a closer UAE-India relationship that led to a free trade agreement recently.
Earlier, MbZ was sympathetic to India’s concerns about the UAE becoming
the hub of money laundering and extradited several criminals wanted
by India.
