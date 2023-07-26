 Bryan Cranston, Jessica Chastain join star-studded Times Square rally of striking actors and writers : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Bryan Cranston, Jessica Chastain join star-studded Times Square rally of striking actors and writers

Bryan Cranston, Jessica Chastain join star-studded Times Square rally of striking actors and writers

Actors say streaming revolution altered pay in entertainment, stripping them of residuals and remaking working conditions

Bryan Cranston, Jessica Chastain join star-studded Times Square rally of striking actors and writers

Actor Bryan Cranston speaks next to Steve Buscemi, Brendan Fraser, F. Murray Abraham and Jill Hennessy at a SAG-AFTRA strike rally in Times Square, in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., July 25, 2023. Reuters



AP

New York, July 26

SAG-AFTRA held its largest and most star-studded rally yet in Times Square in a picket sign-waving show of solidarity 12 days into the actors strike.

A day after a Variety report questioned the lack of A-listers that have hit picket lines thus far, the rally Tuesday boasted more star wattage than perhaps any single strike action yet.

Among those joining throngs of demonstrators were Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Brendan Fraser, Ellen Burstyn, Wendell Pierce, Steve Buscemi, Rachel Zegler, Michael Shannon, Jane Curtin, Christian Slater and Chloe Grace Moretz.

Taking up a full city block, actors and representatives from the actors union took turns giving fiery speeches on a stage in the heart of Times Square while tourists gawked and passing trucks honked in support.

At times, the actors took aim at the corporate lights and billboards around them, including the Walt Disney-owned ESPN and ABC studios that sat alongside the rally.

“We've got a message to Mr Iger," said Cranston, directing his comments at Disney CEO Bob Iger. "I know, sir, that you look through things from a different lens. We don't expect you to understand who we are but we ask you to hear us, and beyond that, to listen to us when we tell you we will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots. We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living.”

The rally took place a stone's throw from Broadway theatres and, given the talent involved, featured a higher degree of show business than your usual labour rally.

“Avatar” actor Stephen Lang quoted Frederick Douglass. Wendell Pierce recited Samuel Beckett. Tituss Burgess didn't speak; he sang Stephen Sondheim.

Arian Moayed, who played the investor Stewy Hosseini in “Succession”, compared the characters of the HBO series to the studio executives the actors are negotiating with.

"It's like these people haven't seen (expletive) 'Succession'," Moayed exclaimed. “It's about you!”

Christine Baranski of “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” likewise drew from her own credits. “We will not live under corporate feudalism. It is time, it is just simply time to make things right. Our contribution will not be undervalued, and we will not be robbed,” said Baranski before concluding: “Let's fight the good fight!”

Earlier this month, actors joined striking screenwriters who walked out in May. It's the first time both unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960. The stoppage has shuttered nearly all film and television production.

Actors say the streaming revolution has altered pay in entertainment, stripping them of residuals and remaking working conditions. They are also seeking guardrails against the use of artificial intelligence, along with increases to the union's health care and pension programs.

“Our industry has changed exponentially,” said Cranston. “We are not in the same business model that we were in even 10 years ago. And yet, even though they admit that that's the truth in today's economy, they are fighting us tooth and nail to stick to the same economic system that is outmoded, outdated. They want us to step back in time.”

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which is negotiating on behalf of studios, has said it presented actors with a generous deal that included the biggest bump in minimum pay in 35 years among other benefits.

Since talks broke off and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) commenced the strike, the sides have not negotiated and no talks are scheduled.

“We may be on strike but I said to them on July 12 we are ready to continue talking tomorrow and every day after until we reach a deal," said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA.

"And I've said that every day since to the media, to them, to anyone who would listen. SAG-AFTRA is ready, willing and able to return to the bargaining table.

“The only reason we aren't there now is because those companies said that they didn't want to deal with people who were uncivilized and because those companies said they wouldn't be ready to talk for quite some time,” added Crabtree-Ireland.

Many actors Tuesday cast the strike in personal terms. Slater said the union's health care helped sustain his father's life. Slater's father, the actor Michael Hawkins, died last November.

Liza Colon-Zayas, the 51-year-old Bronx-born actor of the Hulu hit series “The Bear”, said her lifetime of hard work isn't paying off.

“I have struggled 35 years to get here only to find residuals have dwindled exponentially,” said Colon-Zayas. “If you can announce the highest-viewed this and the highest profits in that, then you can track our residuals. So we need to come to the table but we need to come to the table in good faith that there will be transparency in how we are being paid by streaming. We need you to open the books."

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

2
Trending

Kareena Kapoor ‘ignored fans’ on flight from London, Narayana Murthy criticises actress in viral video; wife supports her

3
Punjab

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

4
Nation

PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance

5
Trending

Baba Ramdev spotted driving Rs 1.5 crore Land Rover SUV; video goes viral

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC approves free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

7
Punjab

Day after Punjab Governor's letter, CM Bhagwant Mann says 4 bills passed in special assembly session will be cleared

8
Haryana

Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda acquitted in Geetika Sharma suicide case

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh: Private university asked to refund excess fees charged from 2 ex-students, fined Rs 1 crore

10
Nation

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

Don't Miss

View All
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Top News

Manipur violence: Congress to move no-confidence motion against government in Lok Sabha

Congress to move no-confidence motion against government in Lok Sabha on 'governance failures' in Manipur

Assam MP of Congress Gaurav Gogoi likely mover; PM had predi...

Punjab floods: 41 killed, over 1,600 people living in relief camps

Punjab floods: 41 killed, over 1,600 people living in relief camps

The government and rescue agencies evacuated 27,286 people f...

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64

Had been receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana

4 killed as truck hits car in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh

4 killed as truck hits car in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

They were returning to Meerut from Rajasthan

ED, CBI, IT only 3 strong parties in NDA, claims Uddhav Thackeray

ED, CBI, IT only 3 strong parties in NDA, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Says if everyone is equal before law, then those who are cor...


Cities

View All

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Amritsar residents heave a sigh of relief as water recedes in Tung Dhab drain

Revenue Dept employees’ protest enters second day in Amritsar

Amritsar: No end to stray menace in Galliara around Golden Temple

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to pay tribute at Kargil Vijay Diwas function

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Pay more for parking outside city malls

8 AAP councillors suspended as chaos erupts in Chandigarh MC House

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

BJP councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla slams Chandigarh MC over failure to curb dog menace

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

Court acquits former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in Geetika suicide case

AAP slams BJP; Raghav Chadha seeks President’s rule in Manipur

Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Union Cabinet clears Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas embankment breaches paralyse life in Sultanpur Lodhi

CJM visits Dasuya villages

DC orders vigil on dhussi bundh

Looking forward: ‘It is always Mehatpur which suffers due to floods’

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Buddha Nullah overflows; CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar residents suffer

Snakebite cases rise in Ludhiana district, 49 reported in July; 5 lives lost

Slum dwellers struggle to rebuild shanties

Land still wanted, Ludhiana-Ropar expressway 9% complete

Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Patiala: Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Punjabi University, Patiala, withdraws court case, to again approach UGC

Strike by revenue officers in Patiala inconveniences people

Monsoon fury in Patiala: 3-foot sand in fields, race against time for farmers to resow paddy

Workshop organised