Bulletproof cars for Chinese workers in Pakistan

Islamabad, November 6

Amid growing concerns over the safety and security of Chinese nationals working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, Pakistan and China on Sunday agreed to use bullet-proof vehicles for all outdoor movements of the Chinese workers.

“It has been decided that bulletproof vehicles shall be used for all outdoor movements of the Chinese employed on projects,” said the draft minutes of the 11th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of the CPEC, which had been exchanged by Pakistan and China, as per reports.

Against general expectations, Pakistan and China did not sign the 11th JCC minutes during the two-day visit of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Beijing earlier this week. Both the sides agreed to strengthen capabilities of the law-enforcement agencies and investigators.

In order to speed up the investigations into the crimes against the Chinese nationals, it had been decided the National Forensic Science Agency (NFSA) would be built on modern lines.

Terror attacks on Chinese nationals have dealt a major blow to the execution of the CPEC projects. In the past, China had told Pakistan to deploy security personnel for the protection of the Chinese, according to the sources.

In view of the increasing incidents of terrorism, Pakistan had proposed the establishment of a separate joint working group for coordination of the security efforts. — ANI

Threat from extremist forces

NFSA to be modernised to speed up probe into crime against Chinese in Pakistan

China wants security peronnel deployed for protection of Chinese workers in Pak

